“The best of all” - Fans hail atomweight kickboxing queen Phetjeeja’s barrier-breaking career ahead of ONE 172

ONE Championship has long been a proving ground for trailblazers like Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex, showcasing that no obstacle can hold back a female athlete from achieving greatness. Now, Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom is following in their footsteps, carrying the torch for the same cause.

Like Lee and Stamp, Phetjeeja has carved her niche in combat sports, rising to prominence in the traditionally male-dominated disciplines of Muay Thai and kickboxing.

In anticipation for her upcoming assignment later this month, the promotion released a special tribute to her journey — from battling young boys in small venues across Thailand to capturing the ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship:

The homage resonated with fans, who flooded the comment section with praise and admiration:

'The Queen' initially took ONE by storm through Muay Thai, racking up four straight victories against the likes of Fani Peloumpi, Ines Pilutti, Lara Fernandez, and Celest Hansen.

Despite her dominance in "the art of eight limbs," Phetjeeja did the unthinkable by stepping out of her comfort zone to face the legendary Anissa Meksen for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world championship at ONE Friday Fights 46.

There, the Thai heroine defied expectations, delivering a masterclass in striking against an opponent who has been regarded as one of the greatest female kickboxers in history.

Phetjeeja had a one-way traffic, repeatedly snapping Meksen's head back with crisp boxing combinations to cruise to a unanimous decision victory.

She then upped the ante at ONE Fight Night 20 three months later, Janet Todd to retirement with a shutout performance to become the undisputed queen of the division.

Phetjeeja faces another high-profile opponent at ONE 172

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom looks to extend her reign of terror when she reports for duty at ONE 172 on March 23, squaring off against Japanese kickboxing icon Kana Morimoto in front of the latter's compatriots at the Saitama Super Arena.

Fans can watch this ONE atomweight kickboxing world title encounter via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

