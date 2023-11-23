“The best in all aspects” – Chingiz Allazov vows to be ‘stronger and smarter’ to keep his spot atop the kickboxing ranks

Since joining ONE Championship in 2021, Chingiz Allazov has been on an absolute tear, and he has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

The winner of five straight victories after a split decision loss to Enriko Kehl in his promotional debut, Allazov has reaped the rewards of a 13-plus-year-long career in kickboxing.

Despite his flawless performances under the Singapore-based combat sports outfit's umbrella, Allazov is fully aware that names will be coming to try and take his crown from him.

The Gardabana, Georgia-born fighter had the following to say during an interview with 1newsTV Online about those who will seek to dethrone him:

“Yes, of course, there will be a new name, I will be even stronger, even smarter, and still mentally [the best] in all aspects. Since I just turned 30 years old, these past two years have been extremely important.”

What has Chingiz Allazov accomplished with ONE Championship thus far?

Fighting out of Gridin Gym in Minsk, Belarus, Chingiz Allazov kickstarted his winning streak in the 2021 ONE Kickboxing Featherweight World Grand Prix Championship with a 39-second knockout of French standout Samy Sana in the quarterfinals before taking out 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut with a first-round knockout in the semi-finals.

The finals would see him defeat Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong to claim the Grand Prix Championship and staking his claim to the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship with a second-round knockout of Superbon Singha Mawynn.

His latest victory saw him retain his gold via unanimous decision over Marat Grigorian in August, which was a rematch that was 10 years in the making for both men.

As for what's next in his career, Allazov has been vocal about a dream match against Giorgio Petrosyan - one of the sport's biggest icons.

Watch the full interview with Allazov here: