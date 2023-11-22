“The most anticipated fight in my career” – Chingiz Allazov says Marat Grigorian rematch was ‘10 years in the making’

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov drew a lot of satisfaction from defeating rival Marat Grigorian in their rematch back in August. He said he long waited for it and to come out on top was a feeling like no other.

‘Chinga’ was a unanimous decision winner over Grigorian in the headlining fight at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok. The victory was payback for Allazov, who lost to the Armenian fighter by decision in December 2013 in their showdown outside of ONE Championship.

In an interview with 1newsTV Online, Chingiz Allazov shared what the victory over Grigorian in their rematch meant to him, saying:

“This is 100 percent the most [hotly anticipated] fight in my career because I waited for 10 years. I talked about it before that. I lived this fight when I was told that Marat Grigorian had been training for 3 months. I saw it on all social networks. I told myself: ‘He had been waiting for this fight for 3 months, but I lived this fight for 10 years.’”

Watch the interview below:

At ONE Fight Night 13, Chingiz Allazov was very aggressive to establish early momentum. He unleashed a volume of kicks and punches, which connected past the guard of Grigorian. The Armenian, however, managed to establish his footing after, connecting on telling hits of his own.

The two engaged in a spirited back-and-forth in the middle rounds leading to a fiery finish. In the fifth and final round, the protagonists would not budge, with Grigorian going on a late surge to claim the title.

Chingiz Allazov, however, would stand his ground and throw well-placed counters to stave off the determined push of his opponent and hold on for the win.

Superbon thought he was invincible before Chingiz Allazov loss

Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn was on top of the world until he faced off with Azerbaijani-Belarusian fighter Chingiz Allazov earlier this year and lost the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Superbon was at the raw end of a devastating second-round knockout against ‘Chinga’ at ONE Fight Night 6 in Bangkok, Thailand, in January. The defeat ended his reign as ONE champion after just one successful title defense.

Looking back at that fateful loss months later, the Thai fighter conceded that he lost to a better fighter in Chingiz Allazov that night.

He told onefc.com in an interview:

“His game plan was better than expected. I must give credit to his good preparation. And, you know, I haven’t lost in the past [five] years. It made me overlook my own weaknesses.”

Good thing for Superbon, he may get another chance against Allazov, as ONE Championship is open to having a rematch between the two at some point in the future.