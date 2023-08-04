“I was happy for him” - Marat Grigorian says he knew rival Chingiz Allazov would have Superbon’s number

Marat Grigorian wasn’t surprised when Chingiz Allazov knocked out Superbon Singha Mawynn.

In January of this year, Allazov shook up the ONE featherweight kickboxing division by dethroning Superbon with a second-round knockout. ‘Chinga’ was already well-respected at the time, but most fans and fighters didn’t expect him to dominate the Thai superstar. Surprisingly, Grigorian was not one of those people.

During an interview with South China Morning Post, Grigorian was asked about his former opponent’s win against Superbon. The former 3x Glory Kickboxing world champion responded by saying:

"I was expecting that he would win, that he would beat Superbon. I was talking with my trainer, Nick Hemmers. He was saying he will lose against Superbon, but I was telling him 'No, no, Chingiz will win this fight.' I was happy for him. He did a good job. And yeah, it was his day. That's it."

Marat Grigorian and Chingiz Allazov have fought twice in kickboxing. The first was a no-contest, while the second was a decision win for Grigorian. Luckily for the fans, the two world-class kickboxers will meet again later this week.

On August 4, Allazov looks to defend his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title for the first time by taking out Grigorian in the ONE Fight Night 13 main event. Both fighters will be extra motivated to emerge victorious and end their rivalry.

Chingiz Allazov vs. Marat Grigorian is one of two world championship matchups going down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on August 4. ONE Fight Night 13 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.