"The best of the best" - Chatri Sityodtong reveals his all-time dream fantasy Muay Thai match

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is a lifelong martial artist, who practices a variety of disciplines every day, from MMA to Brazilian jiu-jitsu to Muay Thai. But it was his love for 'the art of eight limbs' that inspired him to build ONE, now the world's largest martial arts organization.

Muay Thai has become a huge part of ONE Championship over the last few years, and Sityodtong's love for the Thai national martial art is evident. Speaking to Uprtalk with Antoine Pinto in a recent interview, Sityodtong talked about his dream Muay Thai matchup.

The ONE Championship CEO said:

"For Muay Thai, Samart Payakaroon vs Saenchai. Both are the best of the best in Muay Thai. Their vision, timing, stability, footwork, and everything else is good. They threw their weapons but were never attacked."

While Muay Thai has enjoyed its fair share of legends over the years, ONE Championship and Sityodtong himself are helping forge new household names in the sport.

ONE Championship returns with ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video in Bangkok this weekend

If you want to see some of that action, there's an incredible card coming up this weekend. Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand is set to defend his gold against countryman, no.3-ranked contender 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut.

The two lock horns in the main event of ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show will air on Friday, June 7, in U.S. primetime.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.