“I want a bonus” - KO machine Tawanchai looking to add ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut to his growing highlight reel

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand is looking to put together a bonus-worthy performance when he meets former foe 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut next week in a highly anticipated rematch.

The 25-year-old Thai superstar is a knockout artist of the highest order, and if anyone can pull out an explosive performance like a rabbit out of a hat, Tawanchai certainly can.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Tawanchai made a bold claim.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym representative said:

"Every time I step up on the stage, I want a bonus. Everyone wants to knock their opponent out."

Tawanchai PK Saenchai will put the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title on the line against no.3-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut in the main event at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action on U.S. primetime, live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, only on Amazon Prime Video.

Tawanchai doesn't expect early finish against 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut: "This fight might go the distance"

Tawanchai PK Saenchai would like nothing more than to get 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut out of there early. But the 25-year-old ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion admits that may be a tad difficult, given how tough his opponent is.

Tawanchai knows firsthand how durable Nattawut is, able to withstand heavy blows amidst a firefight. As such, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym representative says he is geared up to go the full five-round distance when he locks horns with 'Smokin' Jo next week at ONE 167 on Prime Video.

The 25-year-old phenom told ONE:

"I guess that this fight might go the distance. If I say someone is going to get knocked out, it would seem like I’m exaggerating a lot. Let’s wait to see an exciting battle."