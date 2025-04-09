"The best of the best" - Fans hail Roman Kryklia's indomitable aura following brutal KO of Lyndon Knowles in Bangkok

Roman Kryklia bolstered his reputation as an untouchable force in the higher striking weight classes of ONE Championship with a jaw-dropping demolition of Lyndon Knowles last Friday, April 4.

There, the two-sport, two-division king from Ukraine left his English opponent flat on his back, gazing up at the rafters of the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with a knockout blow to successfully the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30.

Watch Roman Kryklia's short work of Lyndon Knowles below:

Kryklia came out strong, landing thudding left hooks to Knowles' midsection early on. As the bout progressed, it was clear that the defending world champion was simply too much for his opponent.

A sharp knee to the chin, followed by a devastating left hand, sent Knowles to the canvas for the first time.

When the British striker regained his footing, Kryklia swiftly applied presssure, delivering a straight right hand that dropped his challenger again — this time, for good.

Kryklia recently took to Instagram to commemorate the victory with a photo captioned "Cheers," prompting an outpouring of praise from his followers in the comment section.

It's worth noting that Kryklia's scintillating performance was rewarded with a $50,000 bonus by ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Roman Kryklia prepared to defend either world title in two sports

Roman Kryklia currently holds the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world titles, and he remains fully committed to upholding the responsibilities that come with being a dual champion.

He made this declaration during the post-event interview of ONE Fight Night 30:

"I'm ready for kickboxing for light heavyweight, for heavyweight. Of course. I'm ready for Muay Thai [as well]. That's it.

