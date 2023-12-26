The best of the best: Former UFC double champ ranks the ‘Top 5 Knockouts’ of 2023

A former UFC champion recently listed his top 5 UFC knockouts of 2023.

Few moments in combat sports compare to the impact of a brutal knockout, and the UFC has witnessed no shortage of such finishes in 2023. Many UFC fans particularly enjoy seeing fights conclude within the allotted time, leading fighters to receive a distinct form of admiration when successfully finishing their opponents.

Former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo recently ranked his top 5 knockout moments of 2023 in a recent video on his YouTube channel.

Check out Henry Cejudo's video below:

Check out the entire list below:

#5. Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291

Derrick Lewis ended his three-fight losing streak with one of his career-best knockouts at UFC 291 in July. 'The Black Beast' only required 33 seconds against Marcos Rogerio de Lima to seal the fight. Lewis struck the Brazilian with a flying knee to the chin before ending the match with ground-and-pound.

In the video, Cejudo remarked (1:40-2:27):

"The way that Derrick Lewis was able to come out in the beginning, literally the first three seconds... He had the ability to potentially beat Jorge Masvidal's record."

#4. Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 at UFC 287

Israel Adesanya reclaimed the middleweight championship by securing a second-round knockout victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287 in April. The intense rivals engaged in a closely contested battle during the initial two rounds, with 'Poatan' targeting Adesanya's legs while the challenger exhibited increased forward pressure.

As Pereira advanced to capitalize on a seemingly vulnerable Adesanya, 'The Last Stylebender' unleashed a well-timed and powerful right hand that stunned the champion, ultimately leading to a follow-up right which left him unconscious on the canvas.

'Triple C' commented (2:35-3:26):

"That dude finished him, dude took the risk and pretty much just caught the timing of Pereira... Night-night went to sleep. That was a legendary performance. "

#3. Josh Emmett vs. Bryce Mitchell at UFC 296

Earlier this month at UFC 296, Josh Emmett finished his fight against Bryce Mitchell with a single well-placed right hand. As the two fighters initially circled each other, searching for openings and chances, Emmett capitalized on an opportunity when Mitchell threw a right hand.

Emmett countered by landing a powerful right hand from above, swiftly ending the fight and causing 'Thug Nasty' to experience a seizure.

Cejudo stated (3:42-4:57):

"You know when we have a bad knockout with somebody literally freezes. You don't know if to celebrate or you're afraid that this person actually even died. With that type of power, he's able to produce, anybody would go night-night."

#2. Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 at UFC 294

Islam Makhachev was frustrated by the narrative that suggested Alexander Volkanovski won their fight despite Makhachev's victory at UFC 284 in February. The reigning lightweight champion decisively asserted his superiority by finishing 'The Great' in the first round during their rematch at UFC 294 in October.

Early in the fight, the two fighters grappled against the fence before breaking up. Makhachev then landed a high left kick to the temple, throwing off the featherweight champion's balance. Right after the kick, Makhachev followed up with a series of hammer fists, leading the referee to step in and stop the fight.

Cejudo stated in the video (5:00-6:52):

"That was a beautiful head kick that Volkanovski didn't see. It hit him on the top and the rest is history. Kudos to Alexander Volkanovski for coming in for that late replacement but with that being said, it was all Islam Makhachev."

#1. Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 at UFC 291

Justin Gaethje sought and achieved redemption against Dustin Poirier in a spectacular manner at UFC 291. 'The Highlight' secured an impressive victory by delivering a perfectly timed head kick that led to a knockout at 1:00 of Round 2. This triumph also bestowed upon him the distinction of becoming the second-ever BMF champion.

Gaethje's finishing move was a right-leg high kick cleverly hidden behind a punch. Although Poirier managed to block the kick partially with his arm, the sheer force of Gaethje's powerful kick broke through the defense. This caused 'The Diamond' to topple backward, paving the way for Gaethje to deliver a follow-up punch on the ground.

Cejudo remarked in the video (7:00-8:35):

"The revenge is best served cold. That high right kick that eventually landed and put Poirier to sleep and would he be the same is a question."