“The best of the best in grappling today” – Chatri Sityodtong on Kade Ruotolo and Tommy Langaker high-stakes rematch 

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said submission grappling fans are in for a treat with grappling aces Kade Ruotolo and Tommy Langaker going at it anew at ONE 165 this weekend.

The two top jiu-jitsu fighters figure in a title rematch at the marquee event happening at Ariake Arena on January 28 in Tokyo, Japan.

American Ruotolo, 21, will once again defend the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against 29-year-old Norwegian challenger Langaker, who the former defeated by unanimous decision in a closely fought contest back in June.

At the press conference for ONE 165, Sityodtong highlighted the exciting nature of the showdown between Ruotolo and Langaker for the fighters’ willingness to take the fight to one another.

The ONE executive said:

“The co-main event, Kade Ruotolo and Tommy Langaker. Truly amongst the best pound-for-pound grapplers on the planet today. World champion vs world champion. Tommy just won the No-Gi world championships, he lost a very tough battle with Kade in his first match. This is a rematch, Kade Ruotolo versus Tommy Langaker II, which is going to be a barnburner.”

He added:

“And let me tell you, both these guys are superstars at what they do. They are not passive, they don’t stall, and they go for the finish. And they take big risks. This is why, you know, I love watching Kade, I love watching Tommy. This is going to be a showcase for all Japanese fans and also for the world. The very best of the best in grappling today.”

Ruotolo-Langaker II is the co-main event for ONE 165, which is headlined by the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title clash between champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and challenger Takeru Segawa.

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru will air live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Kade Ruotolo confident of defeating Tommy Langaker once again

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is confident of defeating familiar opponent Tommy Langaker in their rematch this weekend in Japan.

The American champion will dangle his world title again against Norwegian Langaker in the co-headlining showdown at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru in Tokyo on January 28.

The two first met in June last year, where Ruotolo won by unanimous decision to retain his world title.

In their title rematch, the Atos standout said he sees himself emerging as the winner again, more so since he now has a better understanding of the game of his opponent.

Kade Ruotolo told ONE Championship in an interview:

“Tommy pretty much does the same thing every time he steps in that ring. And I think that’s what makes my brother’s [Tye Ruotolo] and my games kind of hard to plan for because we could take the fight in any direction.”

ONE 165 will mark the third time that Ruotolo will be defending his championship belt after becoming world champion in October 2022.