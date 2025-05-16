"The best" - Fans come up with potential super fights for Thai megastar Rodtang following his stunning KO of Takeru

Muay Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon has had no shortage of memorable moments in ONE Championship since he arrived in September 2018. This past March, he added Japanese kickboxing megastar Takeru Segawa to his list of victims.

Squaring off in the main event of ONE 172 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, 'The Iron Man' and the hometown hero figured in a flyweight kickboxing battle that fans had been waiting to see since Takeru signed with ONE in April 2023.

In a stunning turn of events, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion only needed 80 seconds and a perfect lead left hook to end their fight with a bang.

Watch multiple angles of the finish below, which ONE posted on Instagram:

The caption of the post asked fans whom Rodtang should fight next, and they responded in the comments section:

"We want Superlek rematch."

"The best 🔥"

"Rodtang vs Nabil."

"Rodtang vs Nong O, or Rodtang vs Haggerty III, or Rodtang vs Superlek II."

"Rodtang is a BEAST."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Johan Ghazali dreams of battling Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Emergent ONE flyweight Muay Thai fighter Johan Ghazali is chasing greatness in his own way, which he hopes will lead him to a dream fight with his Muay Thai idol Rodtang.

In a recent sit-down interview with Combat Sports Today, the 18-year-old phenom shared:

"I mean, I don't know. Anything can happen. He's not that old, but he's obviously had like three hundred to four hundred fights already. He's been doing this since he was a baby. So, we never know. They could retire anytime. It's definitely possible. But I don't know. I love the guy. I love his style. He's definitely an idol in the sport right now."

Watch the entire interview below:

