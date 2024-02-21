“The best fight of the show” – Zuhayr Al-Qahtani confident boxing match vs Mehdi Zatout at ONE 166 will bring the house down

Zuhayr Al-Qahtani has big dreams when he steps onto the global stage of ONE Championship on March 1

The Saudi Arabian martial arts star faces ONE veteran Mehdi Zatout on the promotion’s debut show in the country, ONE 166, which goes down inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

‘The Arabian Warrior’ knows that opportunities don’t come any bigger than this, and he hopes to put out a statement performance to get his promotional tenure off to a dream start.

Speaking to ONE Championship in the lead-up to his inaugural fight inside the Circle, Zuhayr Al-Qahtani promises to bring the heat and dish out a career-best display against the 40-year-old Algerian Muay Thai legend.

Zuhayr Al-Qahtani shared:

“All I can tell you now is that it will be an exciting fight and will probably be the best fight of the show.”

As bold as it may sound, ‘The Arabian Warrior’ has done just that throughout his career in the sweet science, never failing to bring excitement and knockout power in all his assignments.

The 34-year-old has faced boxers with different styles, so he knows more or less what to expect from Zatout, a Muay Thai-based athlete who will make his professional boxing debut at ONE 166: Qatar.

Zatout’s experience will be the key versus Zuhayr Al-Qahtani

Zatout may have announced his retirement at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October 2022, but a chance to compete on a card in Qatar was too good of an opportunity to pass by.

‘Diamond Heart’ is eager to fire his way to a huge win on March 1, and he’ll have to rely on his experienced hands to get him across the finish line with a win over Zuhayr Al-Qahtani.

The ISKA and WBC world champion is no stranger to competing under the brightest lights, and his blend of knockout power, speed, and attacking weapons, has made him one to watch under the ONE banner.

On paper, this 147-pound catchweight boxing match has all the elements of being a classic. So be sure not to miss out on the action when ONE 166: Qatar gets underway inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live and for free.