ONE featherweight Muay Thai challenger 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut says he pushed himself to the limit to prepare for his rematch against Tawanchai at ONE 167.

Over the last few weeks, Nattawut has been sticking to a tough regimented plan at his home gym at Thai Top Team, to get his Muay Thai striking into tip-top shape.

Although Nattawut is always prepared for a fight on short notice, there's something different about having a full training camp for just one man. Speaking to the media at the ONE 167 press conference, Nattawut said:

"The skill set required me to train very hard, I planned a lot of game plan. The camp has been very good, but to come here and face someone who's the best in Muay Thai, to win this Saturday, I think it depends on the situation."

Still fighting after all these years, Nattawut simply never fails to impress. He's certainly one of the gutsiest athletes out there who's ready to stand up and brawl with his competition.

Nattawut, just like Tawanchai, deserves to be called a champion. Hopefully one day, he'll get to close out his career with a ONE world title by his side.

ONE 167 will air live in US Primetime on June 7, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

"This is going to be a fun fight" - Jo Nattawut anticipates another high-octane rematch against Tawanchai in the main event

'Smokin' Jo Nattawut lives for moments like these. The Thai rising star learned a lot more about himself and Tawanchai when they first collided in a kickboxing bout last October.

Tawanchai is indeed everything he's hyped up to be: he's quick on his feet, precise, and powerful. His kicks alone are something to be prepared for. But according to Nattawut, the element of surprise is over. He knows exactly what's coming for him and Tawanchai when they face off inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok on Friday.

Speaking to ONE, this is what the 34-year-old veteran anticipates will happen:

"There's going to be a lot of kicks, a lot of hands exchanged. That's all I can see, but if it's anything else, we will have to see in the ring. All I can say is this is going to be a fun fight."