“The best in the world Rodtang” - Fans sing their praises for Rodtang’s clinical KO over Edgar Tabares

Notorious for his iron chin and in-cage theatrics, it’s no wonder Rodtang Jitmuangnon has branched out as one the most popular faces in the combat sports world today.

The dominant Muay Thai king is currently 14-0 in his striking matches in ONE Championship, recently defending his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against former WBC Muay Thai international champion Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10 last May.

The results over Tabares came as expected. The match wasn’t even a close one as the Mexican fighter tried to nullify Rodtang’s pressure-forward fighting style.

What fans watched instead was another dominant and ferocious display of skills by the Thai fighter. By the end of the first round, there was no doubt ‘The Iron Man’ would successfully defend his world title in his first fight in the U.S.

This week, fans sang Rodtang’s praises after rewatching his frightening KO finish over Edgar Tabares. ONE Championship shared Tabares’ last moments with the entitled caption below:

"The Iron Man" will get ya 💪 Will Rodtang remain the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion against Superlek on September 22 at ONE Friday Fights 34? 🔥 @rodtang_jimungnon.”

ONE fans responded back saying:

Rodtang Jitmuangnon will potentially meet his match in every sense of the word when he puts his belt on the line against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The anticipation for this bout is at an all-time high as two of the greatest pound-for-pound strikers in the world sort out their differences inside the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand.

Catch the historic matchup live on Friday, September 22, at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek, which will be broadcast live and for free at 8:30 am ET via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.