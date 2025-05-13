"The big beast" - Fans in pure awe of Nabil Anane's meteoric  rise through ONE Championship's stacked Muay Thai ranks

In just a short span under the ONE Championship banner, Nabil Anane has defied expectactions — and for many fans, his meteoric rise is only the beginning of what promises to be an extraordinary career.

The world's largest martial arts organization recently released an inspiring montage of Anane's journey from a wide-eyed young talent arriving as part of Team Mehdi Zatout to his evolution into one of Muay Thai's most formidable strikers.

Initially, Anane's tenure in ONE got off to a rocky start. At ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023, he suffered a first-round knockout loss at the hands of reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 under Muay Thai rules.

But that early stumble didn't deter him — it only fueled his hunger. Since that setback, the Thai-Algerian prodigy has surged back with vengeance, racking up seven consecutive victories, including three knockouts.

The most defining moment of his comeback transpired at ONE 170 last January, where he dropped Nico Carrillo three times in the opening round to capture the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title via a rousing technical knockout win.

Then, in a dramatic full-circle juncture just two months later, Anane exacted revenge on Superlek, dominating the Thai superstar over three rounds in a non-title bantamweight Muay Thai rematch at ONE 172.

Now, as 2025 continues to unfold, many believe that Anane is just warming up:

Nabil Anane has a big target on his back

Fans are closely monitoring Nabil Anane's next move as a growing list of potential foes prepares to challenge the rising star.

Among those eager to share the same stage with Anane is current ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Meanwhile, a rubber match against Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title remains a tantalizing possibility, with their feud currently deadlocked at one win apiece.

