"The biggest f**k you to Dana White and the UFC" - Jake Shields on what it means if Nate Diaz beats Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279

Jake Shields explained the stakes for Nate Diaz's battle against Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of Saturday's UFC 279 pay-per-view.

On the surface, Chimaev vs. Diaz is just another fun main event showdown between two of the biggest stars in the welterweight division. However, those closest to the situation, including Shields, know that it is more than just another fight for the Stockton native.

During an interview with Helen Yee, Shields outlined what it would mean for Diaz to emerge victorious against the hottest rising star in the company:

"Dana [White] and Nate had issues for years. It's no secret and I think they're not getting along, so in Dana's mind, they're looking at this guy [Khamzat Chimaev]... They're looking, on paper, who's the worst possible matchup for Nate. And in their mind, they think this guy is their best fighter, so throw in their best fighter. So if Nate goes out there and beats the UFC and the very best young fighter they have, that's the biggest 'f**k you' to Dana and the UFC."

Diaz, of course, is expected to leave the company after UFC 279. He has publicly asked for his release on multiple occasions, claiming that he's retiring. However, many believe that Diaz will fight for a different promotion or even pursue a lucrative boxing match with Jake Paul after he leaves the UFC.

With that in mind, a Diaz win on Saturday is the worst-case scenario for White and the UFC. Not to mention that he'd be derailing Chimaev's ascent should he pull off the upset.

Jake Shields warns Khamzat Chimaev not to underestimate Nate Diaz

Khamzat Chimaev will enter UFC 279 as a massive betting favorite. However, Shields believes that his teammate Nate Diaz is getting less credit than he deserves.

According to the former Strikeforce welterweight champion, Diaz's experience gives him a slight edge over Chimaev's past opponents. He told Helen Yee:

"Man, it's a super exciting fight, you know. The oddsmakers are looking past Nate, but I think that's crazy. Nate, you know, is one of the best in the game. He has a ton of experience. Khamzat is a good fighter, I don't think he's a terrible fighter. The guy is clearly talented, but I think he's gonna be surprised if he thinks he's gonna go in there and throw Nate around. It's gonna be a different story."

