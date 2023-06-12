"The biggest nobody in the company" - When Beneil Dariush was ruthlessly put down by Conor McGregor amid Charles Oliveira talks

Beneil Dariush is considered to be one of the best lightweights on the planet. However, he has often been overlooked by the UFC.

The biggest tell of that was the fact that despite having an eight-fight winning streak up until his bout against Charles Oliveira this past weekend, he wasn't given an opportunity to fight for the title.

Back in May last year, Conor McGregor even labeled Dariush as the "biggest nobody." It happened when Charles Oliveira called out 'The Notorious' for a fight after his win over Justin Gaethje.

It did not sit well with Dariush, who expressed his frustrations after not getting a shot at the title despite being on a seven-fight win streak at the time.

Reacting to it, Conor McGregor took to Twitter in a now-deleted tweet and had this to say about Beneil Dariush:

"Beneil Dariush is the biggest nobody in the company"

Dana White talks about what's next for Beneil Dariush following his loss to Charles Oliveira

Beneil Dariush was in action this past weekend against Charles Oliveira at UFC 289. Going into the fight, Dariush was assured of a title shot if he were to win against the former UFC lightweight champion.

However, despite being at touching distance from what he always wanted, he ended up losing the bout via first-round TKO.

stops Beneil Dariush in the first at CHARLES OLIVEIRA'S NOT GOING ANYWHERE!! @CharlesDoBronxs stops Beneil Dariush in the first at #UFC289 CHARLES OLIVEIRA'S NOT GOING ANYWHERE!!@CharlesDoBronxs stops Beneil Dariush in the first at #UFC289! https://t.co/OWMWlddKWL

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Dariush's future following the fight. Upon being asked about what lies ahead of the Iranian-born American in his UFC career, Dana White claimed that the 34-year-old's future depends on what he wants to do:

"I don't know, he just lost. I have no idea, I mean, you know, this is one of those things for him, he's been waiting for this, for this opportunity he's got to go home, get with his team, get with his family. There's a lot that plays out on his side, on what he wants to do next and where his head's at and then we'll figure that out."

Dana White added:

"The guy just lost probably the most heartbreaking loss in his entire career. So he's got a lot of stuff that he needs to deal with mentally, emotionally and whatever else."

Catch Dana White's comments in the video below (2:55):

