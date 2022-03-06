"The biggest piece of trash there is" - Malki Kawa slams Colby Covington for calling out Dustin Poirier

Jorge Masvidal's manager Malki Kawa has blasted Colby Covington for his profanity-laced call-out of Dustin Poirier following the main event of UFC 272.

Former teammates Covington and Masvidal entered the octagon to settle their rivalry in the headliner of the pay-per-view event which took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Covington put on a wrestling masterclass to dominate Masvidal over five rounds, ultimately getting his hand raised via unanimous decision. During the customary post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan, the top-ranked welterweight contender made it clear that he wants to fight Poirier next.

Covington said:

"I just took care of Miami street trash, now it's time to take care of Louisiana swamp trash. Where you at Dustin Poirier, you cuck, you said it's on site, name the site. Dustin, bring down your wife and bring that little kid that's caught us in and I'll see you soon, you're next."

Masvidal's manager Malki Kawa took to Twitter to blast Covington for the callout following the fight, referring to 'Chaos' as "the biggest piece of trash there is."

malki kawa @malkikawa Always proud of @GamebredFighter and it’s still fuck Colby. I usually respect all fighters, wether or not they beat my guys, but after that dp call out Colby is the biggest piece of trash there is. Always proud of @GamebredFighter and it’s still fuck Colby. I usually respect all fighters, wether or not they beat my guys, but after that dp call out Colby is the biggest piece of trash there is.

Like Masvidal, even Poirier happens to be a former teammate of Covington's from the American Top Team gym and they clearly have a beef that requires settling. Poirier previously said he'd never fight 'Chaos' inside the octagon and allow Covington to make money off of their rivalry.

Poirier has now seemingly tweeted in response to the callout, urging Covington to fight a welterweight contender instead. 'The Diamond' also claimed that Covington wouldn't dare step inside the boxing ring with him.

The Diamond @DustinPoirier Maybez fight a welterweight contender? Maybez fight a welterweight contender?

Colby Covington dominates Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272

Colby Covington used his superior wrestling skills to back Masvidal up against the fence, take him down and wear him out before teeing off on him for most of the fight.

Covington's relentless pressure throughout the fight saw Masvidal frequently finding himself backed up against the fence and susceptible to takedowns with nowhere to escape.

Although 'Gamebred' did well to get back to his feet every time he was taken down, it took a considerable toll on Masvidal's gas tank. While Covington failed to cause serious damage, he kept bruising the Miami native with short ground-and-pound strikes, putting on volume and dominating entire rounds.

In the fourth round of the fight, Jorge Masvidal sat Colby Covington down with a vicious right hook that landed flush on the chin. However, 'Chaos' immediately got back up, displaying incredible durability. At the end of five rounds, there was no doubt in anybody's mind as to who had won the fight.

