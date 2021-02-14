The bizarre reason that Kamaru Usman almost missed weight for the UFC 258 main event

Kamaru Usman survived a mini scare at the weigh-ins for his main event encounter against Gilbert Burns at UFC 258.

It turns out that Usman initially missed weight for the welterweight title clash against Burns, coming in at 170.5 lbs on his first attempt. However, when Usman stepped on the scale a second time, this time with his mask off, the Nigerian Nightmare made weight at exactly 170 lbs.

There was a clear sign of relief on his face after he made weight, and the champ even broke into a smile following the announcement. Had he missed weight, the fight would have been booked as a catchweight bout. Usman would have also had to concede a portion of his purse to his opponent, regardless of the outcome of the fight.

Kamaru Usman initially misses weight for the #UFC258 main event at 170.5 lbs. on first attempt with his mask on and then makes weight at 170.0 lbs. on second attempt after removing it. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 12, 2021

It was a mask similar to the one pictured here for those wondering how it could account for 0.5 lbs. pic.twitter.com/9mvqLoqRKm — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 12, 2021

TSN reporter Aaron Bronsteter shared a picture of the mask that Usman was wearing at the time and claimed that it weighed 0.5 lbs. The respiratory mask that Usman was wearing is now a common sight during fight week.

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler recently even joked about how the mask is similar to the one fictional character Bane can be seen wearing in the Christopher Nolan movie - The Dark Knight Rises.

"I was born in the darkness!" 🤿@MikeChandlerMMA is on weight and ready for his UFC debut.



So chilled he's breaking out the Bane impression 😅#UFC257 | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/KjZuFSvp9z — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 22, 2021

Kamaru Usman faces ex-teammate on the journey towards GOAT status in the UFC

Kamaru Usman will step inside the Octagon for his third title defense at UFC 258. Usman has beaten almost every single fighter in the top 10 of the UFC welterweight division.

He is on an incredible 12-fight winning streak inside the Octagon and will be looking to stretch it to 13 when he takes on his former teammate, Gilbert Burns.

Before his fight against Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman started training with Justin Gaethje's trainer, Trevor Whittman, to improve his striking. Whittman seems to have effectively sharpened Usman's striking technique, which was on full display against Masvidal.

If Kamaru Usman seamlessly combines his improved striking with his world-class grappling skills, Burns' dream of becoming the welterweight champion will end very quickly.

However, Kamaru Usman has to be wary of the power coming from the Brazilian's hands, who has recently started enjoying putting people to sleep inside the Octagon.

All in all, the main event of UFC 258 will be a treat to watch for fight fans across the globe.