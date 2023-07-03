The boys wore the long shirts - OF star and boxer Ebanie Bridges' seminar with teens brutalised by fans in comments section

Ebanie Bridges has come under fire from fans after the OF star and boxer held a training seminar with teenagers in the hopes of inspiring the next generation.

'The Blonde Bomber' is the current IBF female bantamweight champion, most recently defending her title against Shannon O'Connell in December last year.

Alongside her boxing career (9-1), Bridges also runs a successful OnlyF*ns page, with reports that she earns more from the subscription site than she does through boxing.

The 36-year-old is also a qualified maths teacher and used her teaching skills this week by hosting a seminar with a mixed group of teens. She shared on Instagram:

"I had a wonderful morning down at @the_fitness_factory_abc in Sheffield. Talking, inspiring, motivating and meeting the next generation in celebration of their 15th Birthday. Thanks for having me."

The post has recieved a mixed response from fans, with some taking issue with the fact that Bridges posts adult content online. One fan wrote:

"The boys wore the long shirts today."

Another fan fired a shot at Ebanie Bridges by asking her if she let the know about her OnlyF*ns page.

"Do not forget to tell them about onlyfans"

Not all of the responses were negative, however, as one fan revealed one of the teenagers was their child, who had a great time meeting her.

"Thank you @ebanie_bridges, my little girl Brooklyn is made up she got to meet you today! We're framing her top you kindly signed. Thank you so much."

Ebanie Bridges lists reason she will never compete in the UFC

Ebanie Bridges is not only an accomplished boxer, she has both the looks and personality that has captured fans attention since rising through the boxing ranks.

Her star status has meant that fans have often wondered whether or not 'The Blonde Bomber' would be interested in testing the waters in a different promotion, such as the UFC.

The 36-year-old was quick to squash any rumours about a potential move to the premium MMA organization, however, in a recent interview with BitcoinCasinos. According to Bridges, boxing is her passion and she believes she is too old to begin learning MMA. She said:

"Nah, I'll never do the UFC. I love boxing too much and I'm old... I don't have the time to learn to do all that. I did kickboxing and Muay Thai when I was younger and I just don't fancy getting kneed, kicked, and elbowed in the face or having someone like snap my elbow or my leg. Hats off to them."

Catch Ebanie Bridges' comments here (3:25):

