"The champion has a name" - Fans spellbound by Alexa Grasso's latest snap with team in TUF 32 gear

Alexa Grasso is set to coach season 32 of The Ultimate Fighter opposite Valentina Shevchenko. This season of the popular reality TV series will feature middleweight and featherweight contestants.

The series is reportedly set to begin filming this month and will debut in June. The women's flyweight champion shared a photo on Instagram donning TUF gear alongside her team, captioning the post:

"🙏🏼🩵 #TUF32"

Fans reacted to the post by heaping praise on Grasso. @better.with.ufc used a famous Charles Oliveira quote from after UFC 274, when he was stripped of his lightweight title for missing weight by half a pound, stating:

"the champion has a name 🔥"

@fall_in_the_makin labeled Grasso as a queen:

"And She is back Again The Queen 👑@alexa_grasso ❤️"

@jaawaaaadd claimed:

"Scary girl with an innocent face and smile."

@giuseppegamba_ believes Grasso is an example for the next generation:

"The champion of the world. An example to follow."

What did Dana White say about Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko coaching TUF 32?

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko are set to coach season 32 of The Ultimate Fighter before renewing their rivalry in the octagon. UFC President and CEO Dana White announced the coaches in a post shared on X, stating:

"We have just confirmed the coaches for Season 32 of 'The Ultimate Fighter' and it will be UFC women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and former champion Valentina Shevchenko. Grasso became the first Mexican UFC women's champ after defeating Shevchenko and their last fight resulted in a draw. Before their last two fights, Valentina had successfully defended the belt seven times."

He continued:

"This show will premiere on June 4th on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. I don't have to tell you, these are two of the most bad a** women on the planet and this should be a very fun season."

Shevchenko was on her way to an eighth consecutive title defense before being submitted by Grasso at UFC 285. The pair rematched at Noche UFC with the bout resulting in a controversial split draw.

Judge Mike Bell awarded a 10-8 round to the women's flyweight champion in the fifth round despite the round being close. The ruling prevented 'Bullet' from reclaiming the title and was blasted by many, including the No.1-ranked women's flyweight and Dana White.