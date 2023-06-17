“The clarity is there” - Jared Cannonier opens up on decision to quit weed for UFC Fight Night main event against Marvin Vettori

Jared Cannonier is taking his fight preparation against Marvin Vettori seriously after he revealed that he's stopped smoking weed ahead of their bout.

Cannonier and Vettori are set to headline UFC on ESPN 47, which takes place this weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The pair share a remarkably similar career path as of late. They are both 3-2 in their last five appearances and have each come up short whilst trying to capture the middleweight title from Israel Adesanya.

With 'The Killa Gorilla' approaching the age of 40, many fans considered his title opportunity against Adesanya in 2022 to be his only chance of capturing UFC gold. Cannonier, however, sees it differently as he believes he's now taking the measures for another run at the title.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the 39-year-old fighter revealed that he's stopped smoking weed ahead of the Vettori bout. He explained that he's already feeling the positive effects of "mental clarity," which he hopes will reflect in his performance in the octagon:

"For this camp, I have abstained from smoking marijuana, so the clarity is there... More mental clarity for me. There is a physical aspect to it. You are putting foreign substances into you [body], especially your lungs... I want to push the pace, be powerful throughout the whole thing... Mentally, physically, I feel like I'm in a much better place than I was in my last camp, so I'm ready to go!"

Catch the interview here (0:30):

Jared Cannonier reveals toughest aspect of Marvin Vettori's skillset

Ahead of his bout against Marvin Vettori this weekend, Jared Cannonier has given his insight into what he expects when he faces 'The Italian Dream'.

Cannonier highlighted Vettori's resilience as a huge factor in the fight, as the 29-year-old is yet to be finished in his professional fighting career. 'The Killa Gorilla' also praised the Italian for his cardio, which could be on full effect during their five-round clash.

During an interview with The Schmo, Jared Cannonier explained:

"Well, Marvin is resilient. He's always ever-present in the fight. He doesn't take time off. He doesn't get tired. So yes, on top of that, he's hard to finish. Resilient, right? So, he has that perseverance in him too. So, if he sees an opening, he's definitely going to try to jump through it with both fist and feet and all that good stuff. But I've prepared to fight the best in the world. And I'm ready for whatever he's going to bring."

Catch Jared Cannonier's interview here (1:35):

