"The closest thing to a psychopath" - MMA X erupts over Jon Jones' startling "pistol" joke with security ahead of UFC 309 media event

A bizarre moment featuring Jon Jones and a security guard before the UFC 309 pre-fight press conference has been making the rounds on X. As Jones walked through a metal detector, the instrument buzzed, indicating a metal object in Jones' possession.

In response, Jones turned to an off-screen security guard, asking if his "pistol" was fine to enter the premises with. He repeated the question before breaking out laughing, revealing it all to be a joke, even if it was somewhat unsettling given his troubling past and brushes with the law.

"My pistol's okay?"

Check out Jon Jones' pistol-related joke:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fortunately, when Jones withdrew an object from his pocket, it was just his cell phone, which left everyone at ease. Naturally, the moment caught the attention of fans on X, with many fielding various opinions about Jones' choice of humor.

One fan even described Jones in psychopathic terms due to his past behavior.

"The closest thing to a psychopath I have ever seen in the fight game. Hilarious."

This was echoed by other fans.

"Psychopathic behaviour inside and outside the octagon"

Not everyone reacted to Jones' joke negatively, however.

"Ok this was funny"

Another fan also found the joke humorous.

"He might be too good at trolling."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Jon Jones' pistol joke

Jones has a complicated history stained by numerous brushes with the law, some involving him firing a gunshot in the early morning back in 2020. With UFC 309 quite possibly marking his final fight, many will wonder if he can keep himself stimulated without the thrill of fighting.

Jon Jones is a firearms enthusiast

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is a man of many talents and hobbies. Besides martial arts, he is a well-known firearms lover, owning several. He frequently practices his marksmanship at desert shooting ranges close to his home.

Jones is also known for practicing archery in his spare time.

Expand Tweet

Perhaps one of the most curious moments Jones has been involved in outside the cage saw him chase criminals off his property while armed with a firearm. Fortunately, he didn't have to resort to actual shooting and his presence alone was a strong enough deterrent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback