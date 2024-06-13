"The clout chasing thirst is next level" - Fans slam Dillon Danis for posting seemingly fake DMs from Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant and Dillon Danis' social media saga has continued with questions of legitimacy arising amid this latest chapter.

The former Bellator MMA fighter shared a purported direct message from VanZant with Danis framing it like the former UFC star wanting to collaborate on a steamy video for her OnlyFans.

This questionable text from the former BKFC fighter also stated that she supposedly wanted her husband, former Bellator MMA middleweight title challenger Austin Vanderford to watch this interaction between VanZant and Danis after their online feuding supposedly brought a lot of attention to her.

Trending

Sharing this questionable screenshot online, Danis captioned his X post by stating:

"Gonna be a hard no from me wtf"

Expand Tweet

X users commented in abundance with a tweet thread building up underneath this latest permutation of the Danis-VanZant online rivalry.

@swfighthub said:

"The clout chasing thirst is next level Dillon"

@fau1in stated:

"Editing DMs... weird"

Check out a few more fan reactions below:

Image courtesy: @dillondanis on X

Paige VanZant and her broader history with Dillon Danis

Paige VanZant initially stated that Dillon Danis was not a fighter and referenced his Misfits Boxing bout loss against Logan Paul as VanZant was readying to make her sweet science debut with that promotion.

The former jiu-jitsu standout then responded to VanZant by intimating that the two had a previous romantic affair. He also hinted that she was a jilted lover because Danis did not want to marry her.

The 30-year-old was not going to let this stand though and posted an impassioned video to social media going after Danis and refuting his claims. The 0-0-1 boxer stated that Dillon Danis had but a single interaction with her and it went down at a UFC function with the fellow Misfits Boxing competitor requesting something sexualized and out of pocket.

VanZant intimated that Danis had been trolling to try to build up momentum for a possible fight with her aforementioned husband Austin Vanderford in a hypothetical future bout.

The native of Oregon seems to be lining up for a rematch with Elle Brooke which resulted in a split draw for her gloved boxing debut in their first fight. This bid for the Misfits middleweight title resulted in an inconclusive ending with a rematch not being confirmed but seemingly being targeted. It is not certain what is next for Danis in either the MMA or gloved boxing spaces.