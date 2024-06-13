Logan Paul says he might have "actual offer" for Bradley Martyn regarding their MMA fight: "If you train for real"

Logan Paul and Bradley Martyn had a bare-knuckle MMA fight in a gym without cameras recording but may run it back under the bright lights inside a cage.

The two online personalities have rubbed each other the wrong way for a while now and battled it out in the gym recently. The two were shirtless talking to each other afterward in the only footage released from the situation with each discussing donning four-ounce gloves to battle it out again someday.

In a clip from the overall footage shared to the @happypunch Instagram account, Logan Paul said:

"You've run your mouth about me. I've run my mouth about you. Like now at least; by the way that was f****** nothing, Brad. I'll be honest. There's levels to this s***... I'm telling you, I might have an offer for you. Yeah, I might have an offer for me and you... Yeah, if you train for real, maybe. But I might have an offer for you for an actual MMA fight."

Check out the Logan Paul-Bradley Martyn post-training interaction below

Logan Paul and the culture of closed-door MMA fights

Logan Paul was said to have put it on Bradley Martyn with Paul's Impaulsive co-host Mike Majlak stating the WWE star may have caused the bodybuilder an eye injury with the first punch. UFC fighters present and past like Sean O'Malley and Brendan Shaub seemed to have some details of the clash with all accounts not expressly stating it but the inference is that Paul made quick work of Martyn.

The 29-year-old is the current WWE United States champion but Paul also has a pedigree as a Division 3 wrestler from Ohio and has had multiple gloved boxing bouts as well.

'Maverick' seemed to put it on a man whose fighting acumen seems to extend to "I'm 260, bro". This is Martyn's catchphrase which has become a meme where he thinks he can beat up smaller MMA fighters due to his hulking size. Closed-door MMA fights in gyms are not uncommon though and the most famous fight of this type helped serve as a catalyst of sorts for Pride FC.

Yoji Anjo was an associate of pro wrestler Nobuhiko Takada who had been calling out the legendary Rickson Gracie. Anjo stormed Gracie's dojo and would not leave without fighting the vale tudo powerhouse. Gracie demolished Anjo with footage being taken but it was never released to the public.

The pro wrestler initially claimed people from the dojo jumped him but Gracie showed footage to a select group of Japanese media to dispel the purported group attack account from Anjo. In the aftermath, the aforementioned Takada fought Rickson Gracie on the first and eventually fourth Pride FC cards with Rickson submitting the pro wrestler both times.