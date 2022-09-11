"The come back of the year!" - Fighters and fans express shock and awe at Chris Barnett's incredible comeback KO to open UFC 279 prelims

Chris Barnett scored an amazing knockout victory in the prelims of UFC 279. After facing adversity in the first round, 'Huggy Bear' bounced back and scored an impressive knockout against Jake Collier in the second round of the fight.

Barnett's comeback victory evoked emotions from MMA fighters and fans who took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the fight.

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou congratulated 'Beastboy' via a tweet and hailed him as a warrior and an entertainer.

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou

Congrats man 🏾



#UFC279 No matter what you say, Chris Barnett is a warrior and a fun entertainer 🤣.Congrats man No matter what you say, Chris Barnett is a warrior and a fun entertainer 🤣.Congrats man 👏🏾 #UFC279

UFC light heavyweight Jamahal Hill opined that according to him, Barnett's victory against Collier was the comeback of the year. He claimed it was more entertaining than Leon Edwards' last-minute knockout win against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.

"Yo this is insane. That is hands down the come back of the year!!!#UFC279" wrote Jamahal Hill.

Jamahal Hill @JamahalH Yo this is insane 🤯 that is hands down the come back of the year!!! #UFC279 Yo this is insane 🤯 that is hands down the come back of the year!!!#UFC279

Jamahal Hill @JamahalH Yes Leon deserves it because that was an historical moment but this fight was more fun is all I’m saying fam Yes Leon deserves it because that was an historical moment but this fight was more fun is all I’m saying fam

Damon Martin claimed that Barnett might have suffered a broken jaw in his fight against Collier. But despite that, the 36-year-old managed to pull off the victory.

Damon Martin @DamonMartin



#UFC279 Chris Barnett — with one eye and possibly a broken jaw but definitely something not good with the left side of his face — pulls off a second round TKO stoppage against Jake Collier. Chris Barnett — with one eye and possibly a broken jaw but definitely something not good with the left side of his face — pulls off a second round TKO stoppage against Jake Collier.#UFC279

Sports journalist Chuck Mindenhall hailed Barnett as his favorite fighter after 'Huggy Bear's fight at UFC 279.

Chuck Mindenhall @ChuckMindenhall Chris Barnett is my favorite fighter. Chris Barnett is my favorite fighter.

Other MMA fighters like Israel Adesanya, Michael Chiesa, Derek Brunson, Chris Weidman and Belal Muhammad also shared their thoughts on the heavyweight fight.

You can see their tweets below:

John Hyon Ko @JHKMMA Chris Barnett is that DUDE! Phenomenal comeback victory after almost reaching the shadowlands. #UFC279 Chris Barnett is that DUDE! Phenomenal comeback victory after almost reaching the shadowlands. #UFC279

Luke Thomas @lthomasnews Barnett might have a literally rearranged face and somehow still finds a way to score a stoppage win after a failed trip takedown from Collier. Barnett might have a literally rearranged face and somehow still finds a way to score a stoppage win after a failed trip takedown from Collier.

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson #UFC279 What a come back by Barnett LFG What a come back by Barnett LFG 🔥🔥🔥 #UFC279

Michael Chiesa @MikeMav22 Chris Barnett has got me HYPED right now! What a guy. #UFC279 Chris Barnett has got me HYPED right now! What a guy. #UFC279

Chris Barnett delivers a passionate speech in his post-fight interview

Chris Barnett was ecstatic after his comeback win at UFC 279 and it certainly showed in his post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan.

"Yo, they gonna say, heavyweights, we're gonna be here throwing, we're gonna be here doing it. Let me tell you right now, me, dudes like Jake, that's what we do. That's why we're in this. We signed to the best organization in the world. U-F-C. That's what we are. That's what we do. We come out here for y'all and I love it. Thank you for the love and everything. This means the world to me... We're nothing without you. Nothing. Stand up for yourself!" said Chris Barnett.

You can watch the full octagon interview below:

With a win at UFC 279, Barnett is now 2-2 in the UFC. The 36-year-old lost his UFC debut against Ben Rothwell via submission.

But 'Beastboy' bounced back and scored a spectacular spinning wheel kick knockout against Gian Villante at UFC 268, earning him a 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000.

Barnett then lost a technical decision to Martin Buday but 'Huggy Bear' has now returned to winning ways with his knockout win over Collier.

