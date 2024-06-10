“The comments took it too far” - Rodtang relieved after ‘dramatic’ bout against Denis Puric

A barnburner between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Denis Puric peaked at the sold-out ONE 167 at the Impact Arena, Bangkok, as both stars finally met in their catchweight kickboxing fight.

Although missing the weight, Rodtang stepped into this brawl and edged a win via unanimous decision.

But the drama, triggered by online fans after following the weigh-ins, brought the Thai megastar into tears at the end of the night, as he explained in the post-event press conference.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai king said:

"I feel relieved right now, especially on the day I missed weight, I felt bad for myself. And then there’s heavy drama and harsh comments online, I couldn’t even pick up my phone to check on my phone again. But that’s okay."

He added:

"The comments took it too far, it took aim to the people I love, the people around me, and that made me really sad. But I’m relieved right now."

At their fight, Rodtang displayed incredible showmanship, as he looked slicker and more technical in his approach to the heavy handed Puric.

But, he also managed to keep the audience standing with his usual antics, receiving blow after blow to give one of his own.

Rodtang calls out Takeru Segawa after a win against Denis Puric

At the much awaited bout in Thailand's capital, Rodtang Jitmuangnon managed to surpass Denis Puric in the eyes of the judges.

Rodtang, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, secured his 15th win under the world's largest martial arts organization via unanimous decision in this catchweight kickboxing barnburner.

Moreover, after an incredible show of grit and determination, the Thai superstar called out Japanese sensation Takeru Segawa for his next fight.

Although the bout is still yet to be confirmed, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong mentioned at the post-event press conference that he's looking forward for these two superstars to collide.

Stay tuned for more news about Rodtang Jitmuangnon's next fight.