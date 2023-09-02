"The community back me up" - Marlon Vera trolls Sean O'Malley over 'Sugar' being fact-checked on Twitter after claiming he's undefeated

Sean O'Malley recently posted a tweet that got fact-checked by Twitter's community notes feature, and Marlon Vera couldn't be happier.

The reigning bantamweight champion recently took to Twitter to make an inaccurate claim about being an undefeated fighter at 28 years old with a professional record of 18-0. He wrote:

UFC champ 18-0. 28 years old. Life's crazy."

However, 'Sugar' suffered a first-round TKO against Marlon Vera at UFC 252 in August 2020. Soon after Sean O'Malley posted the tweet, the community notes feature kicked in and uploaded a correction under the tweet. The note fact-checked O'Malley's post and clarified that 'Chito' had previously beaten' Sugar.'

Given Vera's long-running feud with O'Malley, the Ecuadorian did not want to waste an opportunity to poke fun at the bantamweight kingpin. Taking to Twitter, 'Chito' wrote:

"The community back me up. All day."

After Sean O'Malley defeated Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 and claimed the 135-pound title, he used the post-fight octagon interview to call out Marlon Vera for a rematch. The 28-year-old Montana native expressed his desire to avenge his previous loss before the year ends.

O'Malley's call-out was received positively by Vera, who almost immediately accepted the challenge. While there's no official confirmation of an O'Malley vs. Vera fight, the two rivals are expected to fight at some point this year.

Jon Jones heaps praise on Sean O'Malley, compares 'Sugar' to Conor McGregor

Jon Jones recently showered high praise on Sean O'Malley and claimed the 28-year-old could reach Conor McGregor's fame someday.

O'Malley is undoubtedly among the most well-known personalities in MMA and is widely known as one of the best strikers in the UFC. With his unique sense of fashion, gift of the gab, and quirky hairstyles, 'Sugar' soon carved himself a special place in many fans' hearts.

As mentioned, Sean O'Malley recently won the bantamweight title at UFC 292 with a stunning knockout victory over Aljamain Sterling. After the event, Dana White called 'Sugar' one of the UFC's prime attractions and claimed he had the potential to reach new heights of stardom.

In a recent appearance on the OverDogs Podcast, Jon Jones claimed that O'Malley reminded him of Conor McGregor and stated:

"Sean O’Malley, I’m excited about him... He reminds me a lot of McGregor. He’s really raw and authentic, he has that kind of rags-to-riches story that everyone appreciates, especially in this country... I like him a lot, and I really want to see how far he can take it.”

Watch the full video below: