“The cover got the most aura” - Fans react to ONE Championship’s coldest photos

By Mike Murillo
Published Aug 12, 2025 15:16 GMT
Fans react to ONE Championship&rsquo;s coldest photos -- Photo by ONE Championship
Fans react to ONE Championship’s coldest photos -- Photo by ONE Championship

The ONE Championship recently shared its latest batch of action-packed and compelling photos on social media. It had fans reacting to them and sharing their varying takes.

In a carousel of photos posted on Instagram, ONE highlighted the top-notch action and talent present in the promotion. It included shots of cold moves by superstars like Regian Eersel, Nabil Anane, John Lineker, and Suablack Tor Pran49, as well as powerful photos of triumph and sportsmanship of the likes of Stamp Fairtex, Eduard Folayang, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, and Jonathan Di Bella.

ONE Championship engaged fans with it by asking in the caption:

"Which shot goes the hardest? 🥶⚔️"

Fans gave their reactions to it, ranging from the action itself and the quality of the photos.

Here's what they had to say:

"The cover got the most aura," one fan pointed out, referring to a photo of the crisp spinning kick that Suablack uncorked against Sangarthit Looksaikongdin in his last fight in June, which served as the cover photo of the post.
Suablack&#039;s spinning kick
"Flying knee 🔥," a fan said, spotlighting the flying knee that former lightweight kickboxing world champion Eersel served to challenger Arian Sadikovic in their title clash in April 2022.
Regian Eersel&#039;s flying knee
"@stamp_fairtex always shining 🔥🔥🔥," another fan highlighted the celebration of Thai superstar Stamp, following her decision victory over Jihin Radzuan in their MMA match in October 2022, where she caught 'Shadow Cat' with a solid elbow at one point.
Stamp Fairtex&#039;s elbow
Some comments, meanwhile, hyped up the quality of the photos shared on ONE Championship's post.

"Not only does ONE have the best fighters, but it seems the best photographers too! 🔥🔥," a user wrote.
Props to ONE Championship
"Mind-blowing shots 🔥🔥🔥," another brought forth.
An impressed fan recats.
"Dope photos 🥶," one shared.
Coldest photos
"Colder than antarctica 🥶," another fan moved to compare.
Cold photos as cold can get.
Stamp looks to provide more highlights in ONE Championship return

It has been a while since Stamp competed in ONE Championship. But fans need not wait for too long, as a return date is already set for her.

The promotion's only three-sport world champion is to go to battle at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. She is going against hometown bet Kana Morimoto in an atomweight kickboxing match.

It will be her first taste of action since September 2023, when she claimed the vacant atomweight MMA belt. The Morimoto match is also her first kickboxing match since January 2023, where she defeated fellow Thai fighter Supergirl.

Stamp injured her knee in training early last year, forcing her to miss a lot of time and eventually deciding to relinquish the atomweight MMA belt to focus on her recovery.

Before winning the MMA world title, the Fairtex Training Center standout previously concurrently held the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing belts.

For more information on ONE 173, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

