“The dam is cracking” - Elon Musk's unexpected reaction to Andrew Tate's viral Tucker Carlson interview has Twitter buzzing

Elon Musk has caught the attention of the Twitterverse for his surprising reaction to Tucker Carlson's interview with Andrew Tate.

Following his dismissal from Fox News earlier this year, Carlson began a new-and-independent show titled Tucker on Twitter. The show's latest episode saw controversial figure Andrew Tate appear as a guest.

Elon Musk's opinion on the interview appears to have caused a stir on Twitter. The Tesla CEO said the following:

"Interesting interview with @Cobratate"

Many fans were ecstatic to see Elon Musk support Tucker Carlson's interview with Andrew Tate. But some were not pleased with Tate, Carlson or Musk. See the comments below:

"It's happening folks, the dam is cracking."

@frenszie said this:

"Elon likes to push buttons"

@pasbless said:

"Tucker Carlson never fails to deliver... People from all over the world are discussing his interview with Andrew Tate"

@DatingCoachLex wrote this:

"YES ELON!! TAKE THE TATES SIDE"

@thaz00min said:

"Nicely said, you never know Elon's true intentions"

@Rorsyns wrote:

"Elon knows what's going on"

@NicoleArbour said:

"Gross that you're promoting him at all. Just gross."

@jonatanpallesen wrote:

"Tell us an example something that was interesting about it"

Screenshots of fan reactions to Musk's tweet

Mark Zuckerberg trains with Alex Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya ahead of potential Elon Musk fight

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk set the combat sports world on fire several weeks ago after discussions began online over a potential MMA fight. Neither man is vastly experienced in combat, but Zuckerberg does have Brazilian jiu-jitsu training and some basic striking under his belt.

Both men appear to have taken each other's fighting words seriously, as they have begun training with some of the best minds across the globe.

Popular podcaster and BJJ black belt Lex Fridman posted an image on Instagram of him training with Musk alongside legendary fighter Georges St. Pierre and BJJ mastermind John Danaher. Fridman took to Instagram and said this:

"Had a great training session with Elon Musk, @georgesstpierre, and @danaherjohn last night. Everything about this was epic."

Following Alexander Volkanovski's incredible victory over Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 last weekend, 'The Great' and Israel Adesanya joined Zuckerberg for some private training. Adesanya took to Instagram yesterday and posted the following:

"No fugazi with Mark. This is serious business."

