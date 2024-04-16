"The distance control" - Demetrious Johnson says playing Street Fighter 6 is similar to fighting MMA

ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson is truly living the best of both worlds.

Apart from being recognized as one, if not, the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, 'Mighty Mouse' has also taken his passion for gaming and streaming to new heights with his growing YouTube channel Mighty.

In a recent sitdown with former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping on his Believe You Me podcast, Johnson was asked about his favorite game at the moment.

The 37-year-old MMA icon and avid gamer picked the ultra-popular Street Fighter 6. Johnson even cited some similarities between the Capcom's iconic fighting game and his day job:

"The distance control, making people whiff, understanding when you're safe and when you're not safe. Frame data, extending your combinations."

When you think about it, 'DJ' is absolutely on point. Plus, Johnson is also the closest thing to a real-life video game character with his insane athleticism and well-rounded fighting skills.

For now, Demetrious Johnson has yet to announce his next MMA bout. Apart from dominating BJJ tournaments, he is enjoying some downtime with his family that, of course, includes a lot of video games.

As far as 'DJ' is concerned, Street Fighter 6 is hands down the best game of the year. He added:

"They just added a new character named Ed. He's a boxer, that's his background. The game is, it's probably Game of the Year, in my personal opinion."

Watch the full interview:

Demetrious Johnson says he's not retired yet

Demetrious Johnson last fought ONE Fight Night 10 last year, where he successfully defended his flyweight MMA crown against Adriano Moraes.

While he's not hanging up the gloves just yet, 'Mighty Mouse' admitted that an MMA return is not a priority at the moment. He said in the same interview:

"I'm still active, you know. I'm going through this time of my life where I'm at home with my kids, with my wife, my father-in-law just had two open-heart surgeries, so we're trying to take care of him. So, right now, fighting is in the back. I've just been focusing more on building my brand, my YouTube, and jiu-jitsu. And jiu-jitsu is fun. I train three days a week with the kids, and I can just go away, compete for a weekend, and then come back to my family."

