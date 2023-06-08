"The end goal is to become a world champion" - Tommy Fury wants KSI, Logan Paul, and Jake Paul rematch before pursuing belts

Despite the immense amount of pressure placed upon him heading into the Jake Paul fight, Tommy Fury handled the situation well and delivered a great performance. As an unbeaten boxer, the British celebrity has sights on one day claiming boxing gold, but not before facing a handful of other influencers.

'TNT' has long been labeled 'Tyson Fury's younger brother' but is keen on making a name for himself in the sport and aims to do that in the near future. Though he has been in the spotlight for years, the prospect is still just 24 years of age and likely has a long career in the ring ahead of him if he pursues it.

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Tommy Fury confirmed his interest in chasing his dream of capturing a boxing title, but not before facing KSI, Logan Paul, and potentially rematching Jake Paul.

"I feel of all those non-boxer guys, influencers or whatever you want to call them, I feel like I've got a big target on my back. But with those sorts of fights, anyone's welcome at any time... They're big fights in terms of the crowd and the people and the view figures but it's not actually a tough fight... I believe I've got a few fights left at this level, but after these fights like the KSI's, the Logan Paul's, maybe a rematch with Jake Paul, then it's back onto my career of winning those titles and going down in history... The end goal is to become a world champion."

There were many doubts on Tommy Fury's shoulders surrounding his level of boxing and if he could handle all the pressures that come with fighting somebody of Jake Paul's caliber, but he answered those questions in great fashion.

Tommy Fury's next fight: Who has the British star rumored to face in the near future?

Tommy Fury skyrocketed his name to greater heights following his win over Jake Paul, but the victory only created a trend of other influencers calling him out.

Firstly, Logan Paul made a public statement insisting he would love to step into the ring with the England native and avenge his brother's loss, though it seems that won't be happening next.

Having been embroiled in a social media war for some time now, Tommy and KSI are likely to meet inside the squared circle imminently in a bout that would undoubtedly be huge in the UK.

