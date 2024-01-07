“The energy just went up a level” - Nate Diaz’s surprise appearance at Phoenix Suns game wins applause from NBA fans

Despite facing numerous defeats in his MMA career, Nate Diaz is widely recognized as one of the most fan-favorite fighters in the annals of MMA.

The 38-year-old Stockton native recently attended the Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat NBA game at the Footprint Center in Arizona on Friday night. As the camera panned across the crowd, Diaz was spotted seated. Fans in the background cheered for him as he performed his signature fist gesture.

Fans responded to Diaz's appearance at the game with a variety of reactions.

"Nice! The energy just went up a level. It's going to be an exciting game."

"That’s awesome! Diaz got to see Luka’s son play tonight."

"Was watching the game live when he came on haha. Loved this 🌵👊🏽"

"How many fights do you think Nate and his crew got in on the way there and back?"

"The realest in every game 💪"

The Phoenix Suns secured a 113-97 victory against the Miami Heat, with Grayson Allen matching the franchise record by hitting a career-high nine three-pointers and contributing a game-high 31 points for the Suns.

Ariel Helwani dispels rumors of Nate Diaz's UFC 300 comeback

Recent rumors sparked anticipation for a potential rematch between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal at UFC 300 following 'Gamebred's' announcement of his return. However, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has suggested that the rumors lack credibility.

During a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Helwani discussed the highly anticipated MMA event scheduled for Apr. 13. He dismissed reports of Masvidal's UFC 300 appearance and stated that the Stockton native has no intentions of fighting in the pay-per-view:

"There’s some talk about Masvidal, he came out and said unretired. Masvidal is not on that card. He is not referring to 300 in case you’re wondering. There was some talk about Nate Diaz, but Diaz isn’t on that card. His future plans don’t include the UFC and in particular 300."

Check out Ariel Helwani's comments below (4:32):