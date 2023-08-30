“The most entertaining combat sport on the planet” - Liam Harrison has high praise for ONE Friday Fights series

Legendary Muay Thai fighter Liam Harrison can’t deny the excitement and anticipation he feels when watching ONE Championship’s ONE Friday Fights series.

After tuning into last week’s airing, ONE Friday Fights 30, Harrison has turned into a bit of a superfan after witnessing some of the most bizarre and underrated finishes in ONE history.

The unforgettable 24-man event featured 10 high-quality Muay Thai contests and two MMA bouts, which were followed by an unprecedented number of 8 knockouts, 3 decisions, and 1 submission in total.

This week on Instagram, Liam Harrison recalled the blockbuster series, which saw event headliner and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Saemapetch Fairtex delivering another masterpiece of a knockout against Kaonar Sor Jor Thongprajin, the most “entertaining combat sport [series] on the planet.”

“Todays @onechampionship Friday lumpinee show was absolutely INSANE. If you missed it go check it out on YouTube these Friday fights are by a mile the most entertaining combat sport on the planet 🔥🔥🔥 #onechampionship #knockouts #thailand.”

Fans online agreed with the British superstar, commenting their own reactions on Instagram below:

‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison must be counting down the days for his return after watching some of the greatest Muay Thai brawls happening under ONE Friday Fights.

He’s been sitting on the sidelines for the past year and a half due to a bad knee injury he suffered in his last Muay Thai contest against former bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin Nong-O Hama. But now, he’s looking forward to getting to business and showcasing some of his best work yet on the global stage.

