Jonathan Haggerty seeks British civil war with Liam Harrison: “I’m happy to sign the contract”

Jonathan Haggerty may have a full plate at the moment, but he’s more than ready to sign on the dotted line for an all-Brit headliner with countryman Liam Harrison.

On October 6, Haggerty returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a champion vs. champion clash with reigning bantamweight world titleholder Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 15. The two striking sensations will scrap for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing crown.

Already reigning as the bantamweight Muay Thai champion, Jonathan Haggerty has the chance to become the king of two sports. However, this ain't stopping ‘The General’ from looking forward to a potential headliner with one of the most dangerous men in the art of eight limbs, Liam Harrison.

“I’m happy to sign the contract and get it on,” Haggerty told ONE Championship when asked about competing against Harrison inside the Circle.

Liam Harrison has been on the shelf since suffering a devastating leg injury during his co-main event clash with Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 last year. After undergoing surgery, ‘The Hitman’ is surging toward a return to the Circle before 2023 comes to a close, but no official announcement regarding his comeback has been revealed.

With Jonathan Haggerty currently sitting as the bantamweight division’s top dog in Muay Thai, it’s possible that the promotion could book the UK superstars for a showdown in The Big Smoke.

Until then, Harrison will continue to work toward making his return while Jonathan Haggerty gears up for the opportunity to add another world title to his mantle.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.

