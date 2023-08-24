Jonathan Haggerty issues warning to Liam Harrison: “If he wants to get obliterated…he’s more than welcome”

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty isn't mincing his words on Liam Harrison in regards to a dream all-English striking feast in ONE Championship.

The Londoner's confidence is at an all-time high following his monstrous destruction over Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 this past April.

Before he brought an end to the Thai's lengthy time atop the stacked weight class, the veteran claimed a similarly impressive win over the 'Hitman' when they collided at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August last year.

Harrison left the global stage with multiple injuries to his knee courtesy of Nong-O's firepower downstairs.

He has been out since, and Jonathan Haggerty cheekily suggested he could send him back to the sidelines if they cross paths in due time.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the Londoner said:

“I forgot about that guy a long time ago. He got obliterated by Nong-O. If he wants to get obliterated by me, he’s more than welcome.”

While his words may sound bold, there's no doubt the 25-year-old can leave victorious against the Brit-striking icon.

However, Harrison packs a bucketload of skills and a wealth of experience, a couple of factors that could help him onto a sumptuous win over Jonathan Haggerty if they stand and bang someday.

In the meantime, 'The General' will be focused on becoming a two-sport world champion when he takes on Fabricio Andrade for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing crown.

Their fight at ONE Fight Night 15, emanating live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will be available live and for free on Amazon Prime Video for active subscribers in North America.