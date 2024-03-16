"The eyes don't lie in this one" - Fans abuzz as Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall come face-to-face at an event

Fans had mixed reactions to Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall coming face-to-face for a somewhat friendly interaction.

In November 2023, Jones was scheduled to defend his UFC heavyweight title for the first time against Stipe Miocic. Unfortunately, 'Bones' suffered a torn pectoral muscle and was forced to pull out, leaving the division's future unclear.

While Jones was recovering, Aspinall became the interim title holder with a first-round knockout win against Sergei Pavlovich. The English heavyweight is now waiting to see what's next, as Jones is expected to rebook his fight against Miocic for later this year.

Aspinall has attempted to steal Miocic's undisputed title shot, so he doesn't have to wait. The interim UFC heavyweight champion recently tested the waters by showing up at a meet and greet with Jones and saying this:

"Just saying hello"

Later in the video, Jones had this to say to Aspinall:

"Maybe one day"

Aspinall shared clips of his interaction with Jones on Instagram, where fans filled the comment section with various responses:

"The eyes don't lie in this one."

"Jon looks old as hell tbf. Probably should retire."

"He is ducking you!!!"

"We have to see this fights, one of the biggest if not the biggest ufc heavyweight fight ever."

Watch Tom Aspinall's Instagram post of him meeting Jones below:

The landscape of the UFC heavyweight division featuring Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones

The UFC heavyweight division has become quite confusing with the ongoing situation featuring Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, and Stipe Miocic.

Firstly, interim UFC titles are rarely defended by the champion before facing the undisputed king. Therefore, Aspinall is in a position where he will have to defend his strap in a risky matchup or potentially wait over a year since he defeated Sergei Pavlovich.

Meanwhile, Curtis Blaydes has entered the heavyweight title picture after his latest knockout win against Jaiton Almeida. Luckily, one matchup could solve most of the division's problems.

In July 2022, Blaydes and Aspinall fought in a fight night main event inside the O2 Arena. 15 seconds into the matchup, the UK superstar suffered a freak knee injury, ending the bout in devastating fashion. It'll be intriguing to see if the UFC books them for a rematch to determine the number one contender.

Watch Blaydes call out Aspinall for a rematch below:

