“The fact you’re promoting this is insane" - Dana White's endorsement of swollen-faced Power Slap competitor draws ire from MMA fans

Dana White's foray into the world of slap fighting with the Power Slap Championship has continued to ruffle feathers, and his recent endorsement of competitor Sorin Comsa has ignited a fresh wave of criticism from the MMA community.

In the controversial Power Slap fights, participants engage in three to five rounds of face-slapping, with the receiver standing defenseless, hands behind their back.

Critics argue that this unorthodox form of competition poses serious safety concerns, as fighters are unable to defend themselves, unlike in traditional combat sports. Even medical experts have sounded alarms, emphasizing the potential for traumatic brain injuries from full-force, open-hand slaps.

Amid ongoing criticism, Dana White stirred the pot once more by publicly endorsing Comsa for an upcoming Power Slap event. On his X handle, the UFC president proudly shared:

"Sorin went viral for how tough he was in a slap competition. He competes TONIGHT on @powerslapleague: Road to the Title."

Check out Dana White's post below:

Expand Tweet

However, fans were quick to express their discontent with White's promotional stance. One vocal critic exclaimed:

"The fact you’re promoting this is insane!!! Screen shot this while you can, everyone, 'cause your lawyers will eventually advise you to take it down when it’s going to be used against you in court!!!"

Another fan emphasized the potential long-term consequences, stating:

"What a complete exploitation. This isn’t a sport, and the damage they are taking will possibly be life-long CTE issues."

Others wrote:

"This is pathetic and people who watch are loooooosers"

"How is this sanctioned?"

Check out the other comments below:

via. comments from Dana White's post

Medical expert warns of serious health risks in Power Slap contests

As Dana White's Power Slap League continues to stir controversy, Dr. David Abbasi, a Florida-based surgeon, has weighed in on the severity of injuries participants can incur in slap-fighting contests.

Dr. Abbasi said:

"Look at this poor man's face. There is a giant hematoma, basically a collection of blood from the violentness of this guy's slaps. Furthermore, when you look at these videos in slow motion, you can see this man's jaw is getting rocked. Think about the brain on the inside, just getting knocked around like a pebble. I would certainly be concerned about CTE or other brain trauma."

Check out the medical expert's take on Slap fighting in the video below:

Expand Tweet