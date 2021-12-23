"The fight was pretty painful to watch" - Tommy Fury reacts to Jake Paul's win over Tyron Woodley

Tommy Fury has shared his thoughts on the rematch that transpired between YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

In a recent video shared by journalist Michael Benson, 'TNT' criticized the second boxing match between the pair and said it was "painful to watch":

"The thoughts on the fight were, it wasn't great. He [Jake Paul] meant to be training for months and months on end and he went in the ring and hooked out for the first five rounds. I'm not discrediting the knockdown, it was a good knockdown. Well done on his win, but apart from that, the fight was pretty painful to watch."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tommy Fury reflects on Jake Paul KO6 Tyron Woodley and wants to reschedule his fight with Jake…



[📽️ @TommyTNTFury]

Tommy Fury was originally scheduled to take on Paul on December 18 but had to pull out of the fight due to an injury. Woodley stepped in on short notice to replace the 22-year-old.

The fight was an uneventful affair up until the sixth round when 'The Problem Child' knocked Woodley out cold in spectacular fashion.

In his post-fight interview with Ariel Helwani, Paul blasted 'TNT' for backing out of the fight.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



Here's my post-fight interview with @jakepaul after his vicious KO of Tyron Woodley.

Tommy Fury is ready to fight in March 2022

Tommy Fury wants the fight with Jake Paul to be rescheduled soon. In the video shared by Michael Benson, Tyson Fury's half-brother stated that he was currently recovering from his injury and would be ready to get back inside the squared circle in March:

"I do believe the fight is even bigger now. It's unfinished business. My team is reaching out to his team to try to sort a date out for early next year. My recovery process is underway. I'll be ready to go in March. So, let's get this fight back on track and get it sorted."

