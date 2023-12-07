“The four-ounce gloves give anybody power” – Johan Ghazali won’t underestimate Edgar Tabares’ knockout ability

Teen Muay Thai sensation Johan Ghazali knows that in a pair of four-ounce gloves, anyone can potentially possess knockout power, including his next opponent.

This Friday night, ‘JoJo’ will make his fifth appearance inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for the toughest test of his career thus far. Ghazali will go toe-to-toe with Mexico’s first-ever WBC Muay Thai world champion, Edgar Tabares.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of his highly anticipated debut on Amazon Prime Video, Johan Ghazali refuses to underestimate the knockout power Tabares carries, particularly in four-ounce gloves compared to the more traditional eight-ounce gloves in the art of eight limbs:

“Again, I don’t think it’s much, but at the same time, I know I can’t be too overconfident because, you know, the four-ounce gloves give anybody power, everyone can have the ability to knock people out. That makes for a fun fight."

He added:

“And like even if someone doesn’t have power, like if they land flush, the knockout is going to come, you know. Yeah, again, I don’t think he has too much power or I should be worrying too much about it.”

Johan Ghazali looks for his fifth-straight ONE Championship victory

Thus far, Johan Ghazali has looked fantastic in his first four appearances with the promotion. Appearing exclusively on ONE Championship’s Friday Fight Series in Bangkok, ‘JoJo’ has four-straight wins, with all but one of them coming by way of knockout.

With 23 career wins to his credit at just 17 years of age, the Malaysian-American has the opportunity to introduce himself to the rest of the world at ONE Fight Night 17. Of course, Egard Tabares will have something to say about that as he continues to chase his first victory under the ONE Championship banner.

Coming up short in his first two outings against Rodtang and Elia Mahmoudi, Tabares will be downright desperate to leave the Mecca of Muay Thai with his hand raised on Friday night.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on December 8.