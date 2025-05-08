“The game changed” - Superbon says Nong-O’s dominant performance could have told a different story in the second round

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon hailed the dominant victory that fellow Thai superstar Nong-O Hama had in his last match. However, he admitted that his friend and training mate dodged a bullet after hitting a rough patch midway into the contest.
Nong-O defeated Kongthoranee Sor Sommai by unanimous decision in their all-Thai flyweight Muay Thai rematch at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
The former bantamweight Muay Thai king was convincing throughout the three-rounder with his forward pressure, save for a stretch in the second round where he was stunned with a solid left hand from Kongthoranee that had him wobbling after.
In the post-fight press conference, Superbon, who was at the corner of Nong-O on fight night, moved to highlight what the Evolve MMA affiliate had to endure in that second round.
He said:
"I think Nong-O did very well in the first round, I knew he would do well in the next round. But the game changed because he was wobbled."
The win at ONE Fight Night 31 was a payback for Nong-O on Kongthoranee, who spoiled his flyweight debut in their first encounter back in February by split decision.
The full replay of ONE Fight Night 31 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.
Superbon says Nong-O's move to flyweight made sense
Superbon agrees with the decision of Nong-O Hama to switch flyweight from bantamweight. More so now that the bantamweight lane has new and bigger fighters competing.
He shared this in an interview with the Bangkok Post following ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, where Nong-O saw action. Superbon highlighted how in his last matches his training partner was struggling against bigger opponents like Nico Carrillo (now in featherweight) in the 145-pound division.
"He can go to 70 something. Now, it’s like two different weight classes. So, if you talk about their fight, he (Carrillo) was too big for him."
Watch the interview below:
Before moving to flyweight in ONE Championship, Nong-O long competed and dominated at bantamweight. He was the world champion and had seven successful title defenses.