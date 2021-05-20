"The game has changed" - Tony Ferguson admits he's fallen behind rising UFC crop in defiant Instagram post

Tony Ferguson has finally broken his silence on his loss to Beneil Dariush in the UFC 262 co-main event.

In a defiant Instagram post, Ferguson admitted that he needed to make a few adjustments to his game, as the sport has changed in recent years.

Ferguson said he wasn't afraid to step inside the cage frequently in order to entertain fans, but reiterated how much he hates losing.

'El Cucuy' also warned that he shouldn't be counted out just yet as he is still evolving as a fighter. Congratulating Dariush and the new UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira on their wins, Tony Ferguson wrote in the caption -

"Current Mood. An Active Fighter Is What I Wanted To Be. This Is What I Enjoy Doing. I’m Competing Regularly Again For The Fans & Supporters Instead Of Once A Year (No More Icing The Kicker & Losing Shelf Life) Crew. I Absolutely HATE losing, One Because I’m Better Than That & 2... Because 3Three3 MF’s !!! The Game Has Changed & My Athleticism Recognizes What Needs To Happen Beyond. Hungrier Than A 155lb Weight Cut. Washed Up... Slightly, We’re Cleaning Up My Game Better & Better Mi Gente. Taking Longer Than I Wanted, But Hey Anything Can Happen In Snap Down City!!! Don’t Count Me Out, We’re Still Growing. These Guys Don’t Want To Go Toe-2-Toe. I Wouldn’t Either. Congrats To Chuck & Benny On Their Much Deserved Victories, Alley-Oop MF’s"

Should Tony Ferguson comtemplate retirement?

Until recently, the former-interim UFC lightweight champion was widely considered to be one of the most dangerous fighters to have stepped foot inside the Octagon.

Tony Ferguson burst onto the UFC scene as the winner of the 13th season of The Ultimate Fighter and won his next two bouts before suffering a setback against Michael Johnson.

Beneil Dariush scores a unanimous decision victory at #UFC262 👏 pic.twitter.com/rFyqSRVnPq — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 16, 2021

Tony Ferguson then went on a murderous 12-fight winning streak that saw him dispatch opponents such as Rafael Dos Anjos, Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone with ease.

Ferguson's run ended at UFC 249, when he was mauled by Justin Gaethje over the course of five rounds. Since then 'El Cucuy' has dropped back-to-back lopsided decisions against Oliveira and Dariush.

Considering the amount of damage Tony Ferguson has taken over a lifetime of unorthodox combat, it might be a wise decision to hang up his gloves at the age of 37.