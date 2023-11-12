“The ghettos support woman abuse” - Michael Bisping condemns male student’s knockout of female counterpart during classroom altercation, fans react

With yet another viral video circling MMA Twitter, Michael Bisping is the latest to weigh in and shut down any sort of compliments that could potentially be offered to the subjects of the video.

In the video, a male high school student disturbingly pounded on a female classmate, ending with the girl getting knocked to the floor. Bisping criticized everything about the video, with his primary focus being on the young man.

In a quote tweet to the video, Michael Bisping wrote:

"I say it's p**** bulls*** behavior. Ain't nothing tough about beating up a woman. If she's attacking him e could have just restrained."

Expand Tweet

Fan reactions to the video and Bisping's comment mostly agreed with the former UFC middleweight champion. Some questioned the lack of urge to break up the fight, including a stern voice not appearing until the end of the video that seemed to belong to a teacher.

One user called the video 'ghetto' by saying:

"The ghettos support woman abuse"

Expand Tweet

It is unclear what started the dispute or who threw the first punch, but neither factor mattered to Bisping. However, some fans actually sided with the teenage boy in the video and placed blame on the girl.

A similar mix of reactions swarmed social media earlier in 2023 when Dana White was caught on film slapping his wife at a New Year's party.

View more fan reactions to the fight video below:

Fan reactions to Bisping's response to a fight video on X [via @bisping on X]

What was Michael Bisping reacting to?

Like many similar videos that have surfaced on social media before, there was very little context provided to the high school fighting video that Michael Bisping responded to.

However, many viewers, including Bisping, seemed to believe the female student began the altercation by attacking the boy first. The argument that started such an exchange was never released.

Expand Tweet

No punishment for either student was publicly released either, though many can assume a suspension could be in the future for the male student should he avoid getting expelled.