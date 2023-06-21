“The GOAT and Conor” - Conor McGregor’s sparring reunion with former training partner Dillon Danis gets fans hyped up

UFC superstar Conor McGregor and his former training partner Dillon Danis recently got together for a sparring session. The Irishman, who is expected to make his long-awaited return to action this year, sent his fans into a frenzy with his latest social media posts.

Danis is one of the most polarizing personalities in the MMA world, and the 29-year-old currently competes as a welterweight in Bellator. After being among McGregor's grappling coaches for some time, he infamously chose to cultivate his identity as an internet troll.

While Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis have shared a rollercoaster friendship, the Irishman's latest tweet hints at his preparation to make his comeback. Fans were hyped and made their excitement known in the comments section.

One fan joked about Danis' infamy and wrote:

"The GOAT and Conor."

Another fan trolled Danis and wrote:

"TF is Dillon Danis sparring for? He just backs out of fights."

One excited fan wrote:

"Getting it done."

Another eagerly awaiting fan wrote:

"Can't wait for the return."

One user praised both McGregor and Dillon Danis, stating:

"Two GOATS."

One eagle-eyed fan noticed McGregor's training gear and wrote:

"No McGregorFast? But @venum pads… anyway seems like a good new year for us fans."

CombatclubIndia @combatclubindia @TheNotoriousMMA @dillondanis No McGregorFast? But @venum pads… anyway seems like a good new year for us fans @TheNotoriousMMA @dillondanis No McGregorFast? But @venum pads… anyway seems like a good new year for us fans

One user shared a GIF of Conor McGregor and wrote:

"@TheNotoriousMMA @dillondanis Chandler cannot handle you."

Zack David Fenton 💙 @pvfc_zack @TheNotoriousMMA



Why you helping dillon out he won't make any fight @dillondanis Soooo have you entered the Usada pool or not?Why you helping dillon out he won't make any fight @TheNotoriousMMA @dillondanis Soooo have you entered the Usada pool or not? Why you helping dillon out he won't make any fight

Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis: Taking a look at the friendship between the two MMA stars

Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis go way back. At UFC 196 in March 2016, the Irishman was handed his first loss in the promotion by Nate Diaz, who won via second-round submission. Ahead of their rematch, McGregor enlisted the help of Danis, who was a highly touted name in the jiu-jitsu world.

Full Mount MMA @MMAFullMount Dillon Danis recently spoke with “The Schmo” and has this to say about Conor McGregor’s Jiu-Jitsu game:



“Conor’s been one of the best jiu-jitsu guys that I’ve ever rolled with, like MMA-wise. His jiu-jitsu is on another level, and it always has been.“ Dillon Danis recently spoke with “The Schmo” and has this to say about Conor McGregor’s Jiu-Jitsu game:“Conor’s been one of the best jiu-jitsu guys that I’ve ever rolled with, like MMA-wise. His jiu-jitsu is on another level, and it always has been.“ https://t.co/yJmtmBz4sK

During their training period, the two became close friends and Danis became part of McGregor's inner circle. The Bellator welterweight fighter also imitated the famous Irishman's style and adopted a brash persona after dyeing his hair blonde.

While Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis have been known as fast friends, their relationship seemed to hit turbulence in recent years. One incident that made fans question their friendship was when McGregor praised Nate Diaz for slapping Danis during an altercation. However, 'The Notorious' recently clarified that he's still mates with the 29-year-old.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, McGregor addressed his friendship with Danis and stated:

"I saw when Dillon was here, I loved the little vibe yous had back and forth. Dillon is a good friend of mine... He had a knee injury, he's only a young lad. He's good for the game."

