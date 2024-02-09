“The greatest KO of my career” - MMA legend Demetrious Johnson breaks down his scientific finish of Adriano Moraes

It takes a certain level of confidence combined with otherworldly skills to cement one’s self as a world champion, and Demetrious Johnson knows it all too well.

‘Mighty Mouse’ has had a handful of wars throughout his career, but if fans were to be asked what his best performance would be, they would most likely point to his August 2022 clash against then-ONE flyweight MMA world champion Adriano Moraes.

Prior to their second matchup, their first meeting in April 2021 proved to be a defining one in favor of ‘Mikinho’. He was the first-ever fighter to finish Johnson by firing a meteoric knee right to the American legend’s face.

However, Johnson returned the favor in August 2022 after a see-saw battle that ended with him staggering the Brazilian with a big right hand and finishing him against the cage with a poetic knee of his own.

On his ‘Mighty’ YouTube channel, the ONE flyweight MMA world champion broke down how he tore down Moraes’ defense:

“He whiffed [a punch], I’m behind his shoulder. He whiffed, my distance is perfect, look at my [lead foot] placement, I’m ready to throw a right hand for whim whiffing and me not pulling way out, right hand lands.”

Johnson then added:

“And… RAH! [Flying knee] lands. Game over.”

Watch the full breakdown below:

Demetrious Johnson shares advice on how to prolong one’s career

The sport of MMA allows fighters to not just target their opponent's heads in the hopes of putting them to sleep, but can also end the fight by aiming for their legs or even submission.

A veteran of almost 30 fights, Johnson wants to see fighters use their entire arsenal instead of just hoping for a home-run punch to the head, imploring them to be multifaceted competitors that can fight standing or on the mat.