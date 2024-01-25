The sport of MMA has evolved from fighters relying on only just a handful of skills to becoming some of the most well-rounded athletes the world has ever seen. Reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson is the perfect example.

While most fans recognize 'Mighty Mouse', a former UFC titleholder, as having otherworldly endurance, one thing they may not have noticed is how he uses every single skill under his belt to come out with a win.

ONE Championship fans have seen Johnson in the winner’s circle six times and his manner of victory varies from fight to fight, winning three by unanimous decision, two by submission, and one by knockout.

Recently, Johnson took to X/Twitter to implore fighters to make the most out of their skills during a match and potentially reduce the risk of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, better known as CTE:

“If you don’t use all the tools in mma you are limiting your skill set and will never reach new levels!! Wrestling, Jits [jiu-jitsu], Boxing, Kickboxing, Muay Thai, Judo, Sambo. Stop just being one-dimensional and give each other CTE!!!"

Who could Johnson fight next?

After putting his rivalry with former ONE flyweight MMA world champion Adriano Moraes to bed last May at ONE Fight Night 10 in Broomfield, Colorado, there is a fellow ONE MMA world champion gunning after him.

Jarred Brooks promised that he “will sell the living s***” out of a potential bout with Johnson as the two Americans are at the top of their games. However, Brooks will first need to defeat heated rival Joshua Pacio at ONE 166 inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on March 1.

