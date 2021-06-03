"The guy's got nothing left" - Colby Covington goes on a rant against Conor McGregor and explains why the Irishman is still fighting

Colby Covington recently took shots at UFC lightweight Conor McGregor ahead of his fight against Dustin Poirier. 'Chaos' claimed that McGregor is washed up and the former doesn't even know why the Irishman is still fighting.

During his recent interview with MMA Junkie, Colby Covington said McGregor's pride won't let him stop fighting. Covington added that McGregor is done, has cashed out, and has made a huge amount of money.

The former interim UFC welterweight champion thinks McGregor has nothing left to prove and since his ego won't let him stop fighting, he's coming back for a trilogy against Poirier. He said:

"It's funny you're talking about the Con-man [Conor] McGregor and the Dustin fight. We know, Con man's washed up, I don't even know why he's fighting. I mean, we know why he's fighting, his pride won't let him stop from fighting. You know, the guy's got nothing left. It's a horse and pony show, the guy's done, he's cashed out, he's made all that money and has nothing left to prove. But his pride won't let him stop, so he's coming back against Dustin."

Covington also took shots at his former American Top Team teammate, Poirier. The former said that 'The Diamond' is not a nice and charitable guy and instead called the former interim UFC lightweight champion a "piece of s**t person".

"Everbody thinks Dustin is this nice guy, this charitable guy. Dustin is not a nice, charitable guy. That guy's a piece of s**t person," Covington said.

McGregor and Poirier will fight for the third time on July 10th at UFC 264. The duo will headline the card in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a huge lightweight trilogy fight between the two former division titleholders.

Colby Covington is hoping for a UFC welterweight title shot

Colby Covington's current goal is to fight for the UFC welterweight title once again. Having already lost to Kamaru Usman in 2019, 'Chaos' is aiming for a rematch against Usman and is confident about his chances of beating 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

The reigning champion is on the back of two wins over Jorge Masvidal and wins over Colby Covington and Gilbert Burns. However, Usman has made it known that he is ready to rematch the top guys in the welterweight division once they prove their worth for a second fight.

