"The guy's not normal" - Mike Brown talks about what sets Dustin Poirier apart

Dustin Poirier is quite possibly at the highest point of his career. Sure, he won the UFC interim lightweight belt against Max Holloway in an incredible five-round war. He even fought for the undisputed lightweight belt against Khabib Nurmagomedov and put on a great performance, despite coming up short. However, it is only now, when he has beaten Conor McGregor twice in one year, that people are giving him the respect he deserves.

Much of Poirier's success can be credited to his head coach Mike Brown of American Top Team, who has been with 'The Diamond' for quite some time. Speaking to MMA Fighting on SBN, Brown revealed why he thought Dustin Poirier wasn’t a normal guy. He said:

"Skillwise, technically and then just his genetics man, the guy is not normal. The guy has crazy power with both hands, crazy power in his legs and crazy endurance. You don’t see that package of all that put together."

Brown then talked about the time that Poirier had put in at the highest level and said that 'The Diamond' had the tools to beat anyone and everyone. Brown said:

"Plus, you know, he’s been doing it for a very long time at a very high level and has all the technique and skill to take anybody out. Put a guy in front of him, he has all the tools to be able to beat everybody."

Watch the interview below:

Dustin Poirier and his three-fight winning streak

Poirier is on a tear right now as he has only lost one of his last ten fights. The loss came against arguably the most dominant fighter of all time in Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired with an unreal record of 29-0.

Poirier hasn't lost since that ill-fated loss and has proceeded to beat Conor McGregor twice in 2021. His stock has skyrocketed, and he is now scheduled to face Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title. It'll be one of the best stories in MMA if Dustin Poirier succeeds in bringing the belt home.

