"The guy is a troll for sure" - Derek Brunson reveals the DMs he's received from Darren Till in the lead-up to their fight

Derek Brunson has revealed a few instances of Darren Till sending him direct messages ahead of their upcoming fight.

While speaking to the media during UFC Vegas 36 media day, Brunson was asked if he had received any messages from 'The Gorilla'.

In response to the question, Brunson mentioned that he and Till have been talking for about seven months about a potential fight against one another. The veteran middleweight mentioned that the Liverpudlian had sent him some very random messages.

Brunson even called his upcoming opponent a "troll" and labeled him as funny for his antics.

"Oh yeah, we've been kind of like, talking about fighting for about seven months now or something like that. Yeah, he DMed me quite a few times, you know, talking about the fight. Just sending random stuff. Yeah man, the guy is a troll for sure, he's funny."

When asked about the DMs he received from Till, Derek Brunson said that the former welterweight would send him "good morning" texts and would send him the middle finger the very next moment.

However, Brunson did mention that he usually doesn't take the DMs to heart and doesn't mind receiving them from his upcoming opponent.

"I don't know he probably said, 'Good morning, I hope you had you and the kids are having a good weekend.' And the next thing you know, ten seconds later, he sent me the middle finger. So guy's unpredictable."

Catch Derek Brunson talking at UFC Vegas 36 media day below (Video courtesy of MMA Junkie):

Derek Brunson will fight Darren Till in a huge middleweight showdown at UFC Vegas 36

On the UFC Vegas 36 card, Derek Brunson will return to the octagon for the first time since his win over Kevin Holland back in March.

Brunson dominated 'Trail Blazer' throughout the headlining bout and utilized his wrestling to get the better of Holland.

On the back of four wins, Derek Brunson's goal will be to make it five in a row when he faces 'The Gorilla' this weekend.

As for Till, he was last in action against Robert Whittaker in 2020. The Englishman lost the fight via a decision.

The former UFC welterweight title contender will hope to return to the win column against Brunson, before shifting his focus towards a potential title fight next.

Edited by Harvey Leonard