“The highest highs and the lowest lows” – Liam Harrison on epic KO vs Muangthai to devastating loss to Nong-O

British striking sensation Liam Harrison knows what it’s like to experience the highest of highs and the lowest of lows inside the Circle.

In April 2022, ‘Hitman’ scored one of the greatest comebacks of all time during his brief, but absolutely insane scrap with ‘Elbow Zombie’ Muangthai PK Saenchai. Suffering two quick knockdowns, it looked to be all but over for the ‘Hitman.’

Determined to flip the script, the multi-time Muay Thai world champion kicked it into overdrive and stormed back, scoring three consecutive knockdowns, claiming a TKO victory at the 2:19 mark of the opening round.

Harrison’s performance was hailed as the Comeback of the Year and it earned him the 2022 Muay Thai Fight of the Year too. On top of that, the Leeds native earned not one, but two $50,000 bonuses.

“I said this before I did an interview we thought about it saying that this sport will give you the highest highs and the lowest lows,” Harrison said during an appearance on the Caffeine & Canines podcast. “Yeah, so that night I'll leave I'm up here I'm on cloud nine just at the craziest fight ever yeah I got an extra $100,000 bonus for winning as well.”

Liam Harrison: From being on cloud nine to leaving the Circle on a stretcher

Sadly, Liam Harrison’s wave of momentum came to a crashing halt four months later when he stepped inside the Circle for his first ONE world title opportunity.

Meeting then-bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, Harrison suffered a devastating leg injury in the opening round. And injury that he is yet to return from.

“And then a few months later I'm fighting for the title and I leave on a stretcher all strapped up,” Harrison continued. “And then I can't move and I can't do anything, yeah and then I'm still out of action. But it's perseverance this is where I've got to be digging deep here and make sure I do my rehab and keep pushing forward to be able to come back as strong as I would before I left.”

On January 12, Liam Harrison will make his long-awaited return to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 18 for a Muay Thai showdown with one of the heaviest hitters in combat sports, John Lineker.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.