"The holiday inn express mention was hilarious" - Fans react as UFC vet calls for 'immediate' penalization of eye pokes

Henry Cejudo's eye poke controversy has created discourse among many with one of the UFC's most tenured fighters expressing that we need major change in the sport. Cejudo fell short to Song Yadong at UFC Seattle via a technical decision after an errant eye poke from the latter to the former when many felt a no-contest or even a point deduction would have been more appropriate in that situation.

Jim Miller is someone who has as much veteran experience in the sport as anyone and offered up his thoughts on eye pokes in the sport following the UFC Seattle controversy. In an excerpt of a lengthy post among many containing his thoughts on eye poke fouls, Miller said:

"Penalize the foul immediately during the pause in action after confirming a strike or post was thrown with outstretched fingers. I believe not only a point deduction but also a purse deduction would have a rapid effect on how many pokes we see."

"I've come to these conclusions after being taped into those gloves 45 times, totaling seven hours inside the octagon, landing over 1200 significant strikes [none of which were thrown with extended fingers], and I also slept at a Holiday Inn Express a few times."

Instagram users came out to offer their thoughts on Miller's eye-poke subversion ideas when screenshots of his tweets were assembled into a graphic for the MMA Fighting Instagram page.

@sashapalatnikovmma said:

"The holiday inn express mention was hilarious"

@justmelli5 stated:

"Jim is absolutely correct here"

@doctormma229 quipped:

"That's right Cejudo deserve rematch"

Check out more comments below:

[Screenshots courtesy: @mmafighting on Instagram]

Check out the post that saw Jim Miller's comments ignite the above discourse below:

Henry Cejudo reveals injuries post-UFC Seattle

Henry Cejudo was the victim of social media trolling in the aftermath of this contest when he was unable to continue after the foul but has since revealed the damage sustained in that moment. The former two-division UFC champion posted a photograph of his damaged eye with corresponding details that should silence any remaining doubts even among the most bad-faith trolls in the space.

The 38-year-old captioned the photo of his damaged eye with text describing that he is now dealing with diplopia, soft tissue damage, and corneal abrasion. Cejudo then ended the post by mocking the remaining critics who uttered a refrain of 'he wanted a way out'.

The California native had to attend an area hospital which prevented him from attending the post-fight press conference. While Cejudo wants to run it back with Song Yadong in a rematch, Dana White threw cold water on that idea by saying that he doesn't want to see that again.

